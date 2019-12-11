Culture / Entertainment
Wonder Woman 1984

First ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer Brings Justice to the ’80s

by Taylor Salan

After much anticipation, the first Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has arrived. While the film’s release date was pushed back an entire year, it seems that the wait has been worth it with a dazzling and colorful look at the sequel. Will Diana successfully bring justice and peace to the rampant consumerism and excessive greed of the Reagan Era? We’re not sure. In the meantime, here are some of the best moments in the first Wonder Woman 1984 trailer.

