Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Wonder Woman 1984 and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Sony Pictures has revealed the first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a direct followup to 1989’s Ghostbusters 2 from director Jason Reitman. The film is slated to drop in theaters on July 10, 2020.

Wonder Woman 1984

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first trailer for their highly-anticipated DC film Wonder Woman 1984 featuring the return of star Gal Gadot as well as director Patty Jenkins. The film is set to open in theaters on June 5, 2020.

In the Heights

Warner Bros. has debuted the official full trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway play In the Heights, teasing a neighborhood full of music and close-knit communities. The film will debut in theaters on June 26, 2020.

Antlers

Fox Searchlight has released the final Antlers trailer for the upcoming Guillermo del Toro-produced horror starring Golden Globe winner Keri Russell. The film is set to open on April 17, 2020.

Promising Young Woman

Focus Features has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming dark comedy thriller Promising Young Woman starring Carey Mulligan as a woman out for revenge after a tragic event derailed her future when she was younger. The thriller is set to hit theaters on April 17, 2020!



