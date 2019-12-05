Entertainment
TV shows

10 TV Shows That Radically Altered the Perception of Underrepresented Cultures in the 2010s

by Casey Gutting

Culture and TV shows cross paths as often as peanut butter and jelly on Wonder bread, often bridging the gap between underrepresented characters and the audience’s perception of truth and fiction. Great TV typically gives us a glimpse of what we’ve never experienced before or have always been curious about. There are several series over the last decade that have risen the bar when it comes to altering the perception of underrepresented cultures, giving viewers a fresh perspective on life. We’ve done you the favor of listing the best examples of perception-altering shows that have broken the mold.

Cover Photo: FX

Mandatory Streaming Battles: Apple TV+ vs. Disney+

Help is here: 10 Incoming TV Shows to Fill the ‘Game of Thrones’ Hole in Your Life

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.