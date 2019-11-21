Culture / Entertainment
Hacking movies

Mandatory Staff Picks: The 10 Best Movies About Cyber Hacking

by Mandatory Editors

Movies about cyber hacking are in a niche genre. There aren’t that many out there and, surprisingly, many were made well before platforms like Google, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram were part of the pop culture vernacular (and ate up all of our free time). Hacking has been a fascination of Hollywood for over 35 years; during those three-plus decades, 10 films have stood out as exceptionally entertaining in their takes on this particular form of cybercrime. Hopefully, you won’t have to hack into any movie databases to enjoy these fine flicks.

Cover Photo: United Artists

Small budget, big impact: 10 Incredible Indie Movies You Might’ve Missed This Year

Mandatory Staff Picks: The Best Films About Fraud (Including ‘The Laundromat’)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.