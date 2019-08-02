Art of the Binge: 13 Tips to Seeing the Best TV (And Still Functioning Like a Human)

Move on.

Once it's over, you may feel like you miss a bunch of people you’ve never met. You may wander around looking for them everywhere and in everything, but nothing will fill that void. At some point you’re going to realize that what you miss isn’t the show that just ended; what you really miss is just a part of yourself, a tiny fraction rooted in uninhibited truth. That fraction is often felt and filled when you stumble upon a good binge. Now get over it and go do something fucking great. The most important story is your own.