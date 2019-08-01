God of Blunder: Chris Hemsworth’s Superpower Is Reviving Dying Movie Franchise

The endless onslaught of movie franchise reboots continues to crash down on us with the vigor of a superhero’s punch. As studios throw their chips on the table to remake classics over and over again, actor Chris Hemsworth seems the only safe bet for a smash-hit reboot franchise that doesn’t involve The Rock or the Fast & Furious. Such was evident in the golden rotten tomato Men In Black: International this summer. In honor of the Aussie’s incredible ability to raise copious amounts of money with nothing but his looks, charm and surprising sense of humor, we’ve put together a list of the reasons why Hemsworth is the only man who can successfully reboot any film franchise in the world. We’ve even thrown in a few ideas for the future. Enjoy!

Cover Photo: Paramount Pictures

1/8 'MIB International' Wasn't Good, But... Even though MIB International probably fell short by Hemsworth's standards, it still clocked in a measly $244 million worldwide.

2/8 Thor Is A Hollywood God Is there even a doubt that Hemsworth is the only person on earth who could play Thor? A note to all male actors out there, if you wanna be successful: do your best to look like Chris Hemsworth.

3/8 $750 Million Reasons Why He Can Do Anything The Thor franchise is hovering right at that 3/4 of a billion dollar mark for all-time earnings worldwide. A second note for all would-be actors out there: get a helmet and a shield.

4/8 He Can Make A Yellow Truck Look Cool How do you sell an old, beat-up yellow P.O.S. truck? Stand Hemsworth next to it and the rest will take care of itself.



5/8 He Made The 'Ghostbusters' Reboot Interesting What can't this guy reboot?!

6/8 'Back to the Future IV' Could Hemsworth reboot a classic like Back to the Future? Maybe he could play Marty McFly's overachieving son, who's of course best friends with Biff Tannen's bumbling idiot son (played by Seth Rogen). Here's the kicker: they're both having a summer fling with the same girl, but neither one knows it until they all show up to the Fourth of July pool party at old Biff's retirement home. Sparks will fly!

7/8 'Indiana Jones' Needs A Reboot Of The Reboot Seriously, it's time we just be honest with ourselves. The Indiana Jones franchise is dead. Time to hit the restart button and cast Hemsworth as the young, impressive professor at Indy's college. Dr. Jones is now the head of faculty and runs the antiquities black market with his friend, Marcus Brody. Both Hemsworth and Indy get hired (by two opposing entities) to find the priceless, secret, second draft of the Declaration of Independence. You're welcome, Hollywood.

8/8 'The NeverEnding Story' Needs To Be Remade Immediately There's no clear reason as to how or why this is necessary, but it just feels right, doesn't it? Hemsworth could play the older, divorced, insurance-selling version of Bastian. Or maybe Hemsworth is Falkor -- either way, this will definitely sell.

