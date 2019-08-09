10 Unstoppable Movie One-Liners You Should Use in Real Life

Movie characters mess up their fictional lives all the time, but one thing they never fumble for is the perfect one-liner. We, on the other hand, are real, fallible humans, and our tongues often get tied. Somebody says something snotty to you and you know you could have the perfect comeback if you just had a few moments to think. Or you just did something unbelievably cool that can only be punctuated by a quick quip that cements your reputation as a badass. When the moment arrives, unfortunately, you are at a loss for words. You mumble something unintelligible, apologize too many times, and walk away as awkwardly as possible. This all could have been avoided had you read our list of the 10 top movie quotes you can use in real life.

1/10 10. “Yippee ki-yay, motherfucker!” (‘Die Hard’) John McClane can make anything sound cool, even something as dorky as “Yippee ki-yay.” Unfortunately, he can’t make fourth and fifth sequels as cool. Still, you don’t have to save the world from terrorists to use this line. You just have to do something kind of cool.

2/10 9. “King Kong ain’t got shit on me!” (‘Training Day’) Whether it’s your first day or last, this is a great line to use in front of your boss and/or coworkers when asked what your strengths are.

3/10 8. “How do you like them apples?” (‘Good Will Hunting’) In Good Will Hunting, Matt Damon gets the ultimate verbal revenge after getting the number of a girl he and another guy were vying for. After securing her digits, Damon asks the other guy if he likes apples. The guy slowly nods his head and then Damon asks him, “How do you like them apples?” It’s a total dad-joke insult, but it’s very effective.

4/10 7. “Maybe. Maybe not. Maybe fuck yourself.” (‘The Departed’) If you’re ever asked a question by somebody you just cannot stand, take a cue from Mark Wahlberg’s character in The Departed. Instead of giving an actual answer, offer this quip and you will probably never be bothered again. You’ll also be the only person to survive a gang war.



5/10 6. “You complete me.” (‘Jerry Maguire’) It doesn’t matter how old Jerry Maguire gets or how weird Tom Cruise becomes; lovers will never not want to hear this line. Use it sparingly, and it’s a surefire way to win his or her heart.

6/10 5. “I can do this all day.” (‘Captain America’) So, we don’t really know how to fight. It makes us anxious. But we have a plan. If we ever find ourselves in a fight, we’re positive we’ll be getting destroyed. But we also know we’ll gain instant cool points from onlookers if we keep getting back up and then, when the dust settles, finally utter the line that Cap made famous.

7/10 4. “There’s no place like home.” (‘The Wizard of Oz’) Not sure what situation you could use this line in; it’s just the truest line ever uttered in a movie. We guess you could say it to somebody when they ask you why you’re leaving the party early.

8/10 3. Almost any line from ‘Pulp Fiction.’ And most of them come from Samuel L. Jackson. For example: “Does he look like a bitch to you?” “Look at the big brains on Brad!” And our personal favorite: “Mmm, that is a tasty burger.”



9/10 2. “Why do we fall? So we can learn to pick ourselves up.” (‘Batman Begins’) Much like the aforementioned Cap line, we like to tell ourselves this famous quote from Batman Begins any time we suffer any kind of setback. It encourages us and makes us feel empowered every time we get fired or a girlfriend breaks up with us for quoting Batman movies too much.

10/10 1. “I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass. And I'm all out of bubblegum. Say this any time you enter a room. Specifically if it’s a room full of guys that are about to make you say that you could do this all day.

