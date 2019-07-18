Classic Game Shows Are Making a Big Comeback (With a Modern TV Twist!)

Game shows are the new/old thing in network television. ABC and FOX are returning to old-fashioned game shows to fill up their prime time schedules in the summer months between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Instead of reruns and reality shows, both networks are doubling down with a modern twist (hey, isn’t that Stephen Curry?) on game shows that will conjure up memories of spending time at grandma’s house.

It’s a cost-effective move as game shows are relatively cheap but come off as high-stakes with prizes that can make ordinary people rich. If you’re wondering why you should care about Millie from Bedford, Oregon trying to win a million bucks, it’s the same reason why you watch Twitch, where we now watch gamers play video games. There’s something thrilling, yet harmless about watching others win and lose from the comfort of our own couches. Here’s a rundown of the prime time game shows you should check out. Sorry, grandma’s oatmeal cookies aren’t included.

Photo: ABC

1/8 'Holey Moley' NBA sharpshooter Stephen Curry hosts this game competition that takes place over a giant miniature golf obstacle course. Think American Ninja Warrior in funny printed pants.

2/8 'Card Sharks' (ABC) Former Talk Soup stirrer Joel McHale was born to host this snarky revival of the card game your grandpop might have taught you (Acey Duecey).

3/8 'Press Your Luck' (ABC) The always awesome Elizabeth Banks ushers in a new generation of fortune seekers yelling out: "No whammies, no whammies, no whammies, stop!"

4/8 'Beat Shazam' (FOX) Jamie Foxx is a Grammy-, Golden Globe- and Academy Award-winning actor and musician. WTF is he doing hosting this interactive "name that tune" game show?



5/8 'Match Game' (ABC) Alec Baldwin went from Hollywood leading man to wise-guy game show host, but he does seem to be having irreverent fun on this revival of the old-time Match Game.

6/8 'Spin the Wheel' (FOX) Executive producer Justin Timberlake is bringing high-stakes game shows back with this Dax Shepard-hosted FOX show where contestants could win $20 million.

7/8 The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC) Football great turned Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan hosts this new version of the timeless word association game. Photo: ABC

8/8 'To Tell The Truth' (ABC) Odd that ABC would choose Anthony Anderson, who's been accused of multiple sexual assaults, to host a game where contestants must figure who is lying or telling the truth?

