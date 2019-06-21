Culture / Music
Bob Dylan

Martin Scorsese Captures Vintage Bob Dylan In New Netflix Documentary

by Patrick Green
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese captures the music icon at the peak of his croaky-voiced powers. The new Netflix documentary is basically a 1975 tour diary, complete with the non-fiction film staples: grainy footage of Dylan, talking-head interviews, and archival photographs. Of course, Rolling Thunder Revue, which accompanies the release of a 14-box set CD, is not your average doc. It’s a multi-layered affair that you will have to put your phone down to watch. Both Dylan and Scorcese are among the most eccentric and talented artists of their time who revel in twisting fact and fiction for the sake of a good yarn.

If you equate folk music with Beck or American roots rock with Kacey Musgraves, you should watch this documentary to learn about the “voice of a generation” who demonstrated the power of social activism through art. Here are some fun facts about the “Ramblin’ Man” that you may not know or have forgotten.

