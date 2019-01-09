Mandatory’s 10 Horror Movies To Scream Over in 2019

'The Curse of La Llorona'

Produced by James Wan, Michael Chaves’ feature film debut centers on the Mexican folktale of The Weeping Woman. In life, La Llorona drowned her children in a rage before killing herself as she wept in pain. In death, those who hear her chilling wail in the night are doomed as the anguished spirit preys on children, desperate to replace her own.

A mother and social worker (Linda Cardellini), along with her children, are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm as they fight to survive The Curse of La Llorona.

Release date: April 19, 2019