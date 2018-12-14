The 8 Movies That Defined 2018

Photo: Juancho Torres (Getty Images)

What can you say about 2018 that hasn’t been tweeted? We saw a lot this year, especially at the movies. Well, unless you had Movie Pass, but let’s save that for another story. Mandatory’s 8 Movies That Defined 2018 were a sign of the times.

Year in review: The 8 Music Videos That Defined 2018

Although we still watch films to be entertained, most of us also like to see something new. Whether that be a diverse cast or an original storyline, sometimes it’s good to shake things up, especially if we aren’t satisfied with the status quo.

1/8 'Black Panther' Black Panther is so ground-breaking that the Oscars tried to make a new "people's choice" award for it so as not to piss off its uptight older members. Director Ryan Coogler is proving to be this generation's Steven Spielberg who makes dazzling popcorn movies with a spirited heart and soul. Wakanda forever! Photo: Marvel Pictures

2/8 'Crazy Rich Asians' On the surface, Crazy Rich Asians is an endearing old-fashioned rom-com, but beneath the easy on the eyes cast and exotic Singapore location is a cultural game-changer that not only proves that diversity can exist in Hollywood, but thrive. Photo: Warners Bros.

3/8 'Paddington 2' In today's world where we have dire news coming at us 24-7, sometimes we just need to sit back and watch a sweet-natured bear clean his ears out with toothbrushes. Photo: Warner Bros.

4/8 'RBG' RBG was ahead of her time, but this doc is packed with issues of the here and now: Supreme Court, women's rights, ethics, etc. Photo: Magnolia Pictures



5/8 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' We need another Spiderman movie like we do a Kardashian, but Phil Lord and Christopher Miller make a convincing argument...on more Spidey, that is. With bold storytelling and striking animation, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces a diverse cast of new characters like fan favorite Miles Morales, a multiracial Spiderman. Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing

6/8 'A Quiet Place' Actor John Krasinski’s directorial debut literally snuck up on audiences. The tense, taut sci-fi-horror-thriller was a hit with critics and audiences alike, proving once again that genre films can be prestigious and just plain fun. Photo: Paramount Pictures

7/8 'Free Solo' Who could have predicted that we would get more thrills from that other “Solo” movie? In today's claustrophobic world, who cares about how a space pirate got his name when you can hang with a daredevil from the edge of a rock cliff? Photo: National Geographic

8/8 'BlacKkKlansman' Spike Lee's take on a see-it-to-believe-it historical tale features some of his most powerful work ever. Although it starts to feel like a visual diatribe after a while, you've gotta love seeing the visionary director back in fighting shape. Photo: Focus Features

Holiday checklist: The Mandatory Gift Guide for People Who Love Movies