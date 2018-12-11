The 8 Music Videos That Defined 2018

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

These eight music videos had this year down perfectly. And while 2018 isn’t over, it’s hard to see anything coming out this month that overtakes any of these.

Some of the videos blend social commentary with their songs, while others are content to simply talk about their past mistakes. While music videos aren’t nearly the force they were in the MTV golden ages, these show they still matter.

Pulling in huge names like a Star Wars director, and featuring locations like the Louvre, it goes to show that a music video can be just as important as the song behind it.

Here are the eight music videos that define 2018:

Bringing music to more people: New Wearable Music Technology Helps People Hear Songs Through Their Skin

1/8 Fever 333 - "Made an America" Channeling their inner Rage Against the Machine, Fever 333's provocative video slowly reveals an uncomfortable truth of the American tradition. Photo: Katja Ogrin/Redferns (Getty Images)

2/8 Ariana Grande - "Thank U, Next" Instead of ignoring the giant elephant in the room that was Ariana's rollercoaster personal life in 2018, "Thank U, Next" takes it head-on with an ode to some classic '90s movies. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

3/8 The Carters - "Apeshit" Not many artists would be able to rent out the Louvre, but The Carters are anything but average. The video casts a harsh light on what we consider classic art and the lack of color therein. Photo: Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images

4/8 Drake - "God's Plan" Drake can come off as corny or condescending at times, but not here. The idea of giving away the entire music video's budget to people who need it more is amazing. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images



5/8 Bring Me The Horizon - "Mantra" Cults are becoming an area of focus, and the uncomfortable nature of how they're created is shown here. Not only does it hit the cult mainstays, but it ends pretty similarly as most. Photo: PYMCA/Avalon/UIG via Getty Images

6/8 Tierra Whack - "Whack World" Where to start with this one...a 15-minute free-form that pairs some killer verses with elaborate and bizarre sets. This one is worth the long run time. Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

7/8 LCD Soundsystem - "oh baby" Featuring Star Wars director Rian Johnson, this is a story of two scientists inventing teleportation. It's a great journey with an abrupt ending. Photo: Pedro Gomes/Redferns (Getty Images)

8/8 Childish Gambino - "This is America" This video got people talking the minute it was released, and it's no less impactful now. Donald Glover demonstrates why he's such a respected multi-talented force in this video that has more than a few turns. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

Throw away the mistletoe: Monday Morning Jolt Christmas Music Alternatives