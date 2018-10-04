5 Easy Ways To Register To Vote Before The November Election

Photo: Joseph Sohm; Visions of America (Getty Images)

The 2018 mid-term elections are just weeks away on November 6, but have you registered yet? Deadlines vary by state, but all cutoffs for registration are fast approaching. Potentially more important than any presidential election, all 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate will be up for grabs.

So yes, you should vote.

Below are 5 simple ways to register to vote before the election. If you need a party to help, learn about Vote Together and get your friends in on the celebration. Remember, it doesn’t matter which way you swing (OK, it does a little), but everybody’s vote is important.

One of the more inspired sites that help you with the registration process step-by-step, depending on your state, is Rock the Vote. They can also help you find your polling place and answer any questions you may have about voting for the first time.

This is a super easy site that allows you to select your state in the drop-down menu. Follow just a couple steps and if your state allows online registration (most of them do), congratulations, you’re good to cast your ballot.

The ‘big day’ to register was the last week of September. But don’t freak. While some states have a registration deadline, there is still time to register. This site does a great job of breaking down registration in a more digest-able format. It also answers any questions you have while pointing you in the right direction depending on which state you live in.

This site may be information overload for some people, but whatever you need to know about the registration and voting process, it’s here.

Unfortunately, there are still some states that don’t allow online registration. If you live in one of those states you can download the National Mail Voter Registration Form, fill it out on-screen, print and mail. Click here to fill out the form.

Finally, this color-coded map shows what form of I.D. you will need to show during the voting process.

Whether you vote red, blue or purple, get your ass out to the polls on November 6 and let your voice be heard.

Josh Helmuth is a sports reporter in St. Louis who contributes to Mandatory.