Buffalo Wild Wings Opens New Restaurant With Self-Serve Beer Wall

Photo: Rick Diamond [Getty Images]

Beer and wings. There probably isn’t a more iconic duo in the world, which is why Buffalo Wild Wings is among the most successful restaurants in the country. But what if you took everything great about Buffalo Wild Wings and made it even more convenient? Sounds too good to be true, but it’s not.

BWW recently opened a “concept” restaurant entitled B-Dubs Express, which will not only feature a sauce wall, allowing you to pick any combination of their 21 famed sauces, but B-Dubs Express will also incorporate self-serve beer. Yes, you read that correctly. Self-serve beer.

Upon ordering at B-Dubs Express, those 21 and older will be given a special wristband and pre-paid card. That will provide access to the “Tap Wall” which will feature at least 20 different beers at any given time. The wall will also offer margaritas and the infamous Buffalo Zoo cocktail. Even better? You’re allowed to sample any of the beverages, so you don’t get stuck with something you don’t like. Of course, the self-service feature only goes so far, as each pre-paid card allows for a pre-determined amount of ounces. Once you’ve exceeded your allotment, you’ll need to purchase another, assuming the staff feels you aren’t overly intoxicated.

Unfortunately, Buffalo Wild Wings is only testing B-Dubs Express in Minneapolis, Minnesota and has not announced plans to expand nationwide as of yet. Hopefully that changes, because with self-serve beer on tap, delectable wings and a rack of 20-plus sauces at your disposal, my mouth is already drooling in anticipation.