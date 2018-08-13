Josephine Skriver Is Giving Us All The Goosebumps All The Time
Photo: Paul Zimmerman (Getty)
It doesn’t matter where on the planet Josephine Skriver goes because she’s giving us goosebumps everywhere. While her Instagram @josephineskriver might tell you she’s been to Iceland one minute and Hong Kong the next, we remain “sub-skrivers” to her all day, everyday and everywhere. That’s the magic of any Victoria’s Secret angel.
If you haven’t had the pleasure, you really should. Check out Josephine Skriver Instagram photos below, then feel free to write us a thank-you note. You’re welcome, in advance.