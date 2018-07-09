RANKED! The Worst Rejection Lines You Can Ever Get

Man stood up in a date checking phone messages. Photo: AntonioGuillem (Getty)

One of the most important things every man learns early on in his life is how to accept rejections. They are an essential part of adulthood. The sooner you learn to love them, the easier it will be later on. These rejections are most evident in one’s love life, especially considering men are the ones who are expected to go “love hunting.” In order to show you that you’re not alone in these endeavors, here are four of the most common — but absolutely dreadful — rejections you may have already heard, and some ideas how to deal with them.

4. Mismatch (“I’m sorry, but you’re just not my type.”)

At first glance, this way too familiar sentence sounds pretty decent compared to some other rejections. You’ve approached a girl, started a conversation with her, but she’s come to a conclusion that you don’t actually fit her image of a perfect guy. The problem here is that it’s pretty much a lie. The hard truth is she most likely doesn’t have a predetermined type; you just weren’t funny, interesting, or convincing enough. Learn from this rejection, improve your approach and move on.

3. Office Romance (“I have this general rule — I don’t date coworkers.”)

Rather obviously, this rejection line depends quite a lot on the type of job you do and your work environment. Some bosses frown upon office romances. Although, to be perfectly honest, no boss will be too thrilled about them anyhow. So, there’s a slim chance she is actually worried about the company’s well-being. In all other cases, she’s just using her work to show her disinterest in you. It’s a solid, impenetrable excuse you should accept. Besides, office romances almost never end on a good note.

2. Taken (“Uhm… I have a boyfriend.”)

No, we’re not talking about the movie Taken here, although her tone when she informs you she has a boyfriend certainly makes you think of the murderous Liam Neeson lurking behind the next corner. This is yet another tricky one. If a girl likes you, she might postpone telling you about the boyfriend for awhile. The moment you hear this ultimate rejection line, you can rest assured you’ve reached the end of the chat. After this point, you continue the conversation at your own risk.

1. Family Ties (“I don’t see you that way. You’re like a brother to me.”)

There is a good reason why this line belongs at the top of the most horrible rejection lines in human history. With this single thought, the girl of your dreams has managed to crush all your hopes about a future together …and that’s only at a first glance. Besides that, there is a subtle comment hidden inside this statement that seems to silently judge you for even trying to make your way out of the friend zone. You feel rejected and scolded at the same time. It’s something you wouldn’t wish to your worst enemy.

At the end of the day, we should feel grateful for these vicious rejection lines (even that last one), for they’ve taught us so much. It doesn’t matter who you are, what you do, or where you’re from — you will get rejected.