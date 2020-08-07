The Boss Is Back! Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano Sign on For ‘Who’s the Boss?’ Reboot of Our Favorite Single-Dad Sitcom

Your favorite single dad is returning to the small screen. Yes, Who’s the Boss? is coming back! Tony Danza has signed on to reprise his role as housekeeper extraordinaire Tony Micelli. Alyssa Milano is also on board to play her career-launching role as Tony’s daughter, Samantha.

In case you forgot, the family sitcom aired from 1984-1992 on ABC for an eight-season, 196-episode run. The heartwarming and hilarious episodes focused on the relationship between Tony, a former Major League Baseball player, and uptight advertising executive Angela (Judith Light) after he came to work for her as a live-in housekeeper.

Groundbreaking in its depiction of single-parent families and gender-role reversals, the series nabbed 10 Emmys and five Golden Globes.

The reboot’s storyline takes place 30 years after the original and features Samantha as a single mom cohabiting with Tony. Generational differences, parenting styles, and worldviews are sure to collide.

Light and Danny Pintauro (who played Angela’s son, Jonathan) are said to be “supportive” of the reboot but are not currently among the cast members of the new show, nor is Katherine Helmond, who played Jonathan’s grandmother Mona, as she passed away last year.

While not having the entire cast together again is somewhat of a bummer, it’s really Danza and Milano who carried the original show, and we can’t wait to catch up with them and see what kinds of comedic chaos will ensue.

