RANKED! Which Late-Night TV Hosts Do Virtual Shows the Best

2. John Oliver

John Oliver had a kind of a rocky start in quarantine, but once he called out that white void and found his groove, it was off to the races. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is definitely a show with a monologue that feeds off laughter; without it, Oliver has to be even more tactful. And he has been, tracking down the most obscure things, whether that be the art of Brian Swords or catchy tunes about washing one's hands. He’s educated his audiences on all things 2020 in a way that warrants millions of views on YouTube per week.