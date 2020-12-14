Living / Life Hacks
The Mandatory Holiday Gift Guide For the Socially Distanced Son

by Mandatory Editors

Your parents have likely done a lot for you. So much, in fact, that you can never repay them. But you can buy your way into their hearts this holiday season with some well-targeted gifts. Given that the CDC is encouraging people to stay home this holiday season to prevent further COVID-19 spread, you’ll need to make sure your presents are extra-special since they’re taking your place at the family table.

We know you don’t have a ton of time to research what’s trending among Boomers, so we did the digging for you and came up with this Mandatory gift guide for the socially distanced son. No matter what your mom and dad are into (if you even know), we have something for them. Even better – each and every gift in our guide can be gifted to mom or dad – or both. And they’re affordably priced. So there are no excuses, son, for not sending something wonderful to your parents through the mail this year. And don’t forget to wrap it!

Cover Photo: Amazon

