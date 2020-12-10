The Mandatory Big Ticket Item Holiday Gift Guide For the Baller in Us All

Admit it: most of the excitement around holiday shopping involves what you’re going to get yourself. And sometimes, you go overboard. Given how insane 2020 has been, it’d be understandable that you’d want to splurge. In fact, we encourage you to do so. That’s why we came up with this big-ticket item holiday gift guide.

Sure, these items are more costly than what you’d usually get for yourself – or anyone else – for the holidays, but they include statement pieces, good investments, and much-deserved rewards for surviving a long, rough year. Go ahead, buy yourself a little – or a lot – of something nice.

Cover Photo: BenQ Projectors

Single bells: A Survival Guide For Getting Through the Holidays While Flying Solo

1/10 Advani London Contemporary Blazer If it’s good enough for Jason Statham (among other celebrity socialites), it’s good enough for you. This hand-cut, contemporary jacket features a Nehru collar and traditional lapel, making it perfect for everything from a job interview to a first date. Buy it here.

2/10 Orient Watch Classic Collection Treat yourself to a timepiece that’ll add style and class to any outfit in 2021 – and for years beyond. Choose from a variety of colors, bands, and designs. Buy it here.



3/10 New 2021 Polaris Slingshot® Grand Touring 3-Wheel Motorcycle Infuse your weekend with some fun and bring Mario Kart to life with this motorcycle, the ultimate man-child's gift to himself. Buy it here.

4/10 Rad Mission Electric Bike Here’s an affordable and fun way to travel when your budget is tight and jobs are scarce. With a 500W high-torque motor and 20 - 45+ mile battery range, it’ll get you where you need to go. Buy it here.



5/10 BenQ Home Projector Movie theaters might be back someday, but for now they’re a thing of the (pre-pandemic) past. Indulge in wide-screen entertainment at home with this projector. It’s easy to set up, has built-in speakers, and offers 4K options. Buy it here.

6/10 Saatchi Art Subscription Start building an art collection! Get a new, bespoke piece of art every month chosen by an expert curator. This subscription starts at a mere $30K. Buy it here.



7/10 SZ-CR Foosball Machine Brown Distressed Wooden Football Machine Get some healthy competition going with this elegant foosball machine made from distressed wood. Buy it here.

8/10 KUDU Grill Open Fire Outdoor BBQ Grilling System Cook like a pro with this heavy-gauge steel grill featuring high-temp ceramic coating and welded core construction. Buy it here.



9/10 Celestron 21034 Ambassador 80mm Refractor Telescope (Brass) See the stars and explore astronomy from your backyard or balcony with this breathtaking brass telescope. Buy it here.

10/10 Tempo Fit At-Home Studio Keep it tight this winter with this home gym that combines premium weights with AI guidance. Buy it here.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.