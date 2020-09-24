Living / Life Hacks
climate pick-up lines

Climate Crisis Come-On Guide to Eco-Conscious Pick-Up Lines

by Mandatory Editors

It isn’t easy hitting on strangers. Most pick-up lines that men use are tired. But what if you could tap into a whole new genre on come-ons? Well, now you can, because we’ve come up with some. Global warming is on everyone’s mind (and if it isn’t, they haven’t been paying attention), so why not incorporate it into your opener? We’ve compiled the best climate crisis come-ons to help you get — and keep — her attention. Feel free to upcycle them as you see fit. (See what we did there?)

Cover Photo: Roy Mehta (Getty Images)

Tips and tricks: The Mandatory Guide to Safe Sex in a Time of Love and Quarantine

Deep Dive: Is Porn Ruining Your Sex Life?

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.