New Belgium’s Fat Tire Becomes First Carbon Neutral Beer, Too Bad Your Gut Can’t Say the Same

Photo: New Belgium

Instead of just releasing a special gift pack or posting about the global influence of beer, New Belgium celebrated International Beer Day last weekend by announcing that its flagship beer Fat Tire is officially the first carbon-neutral beer. For those who don’t know the significance of this announcement, carbon neutrality means the production of Fat Tire releases zero carbon dioxide emissions into the environment. That’s a pretty big deal.

The beer was named the first nationally distributed carbon-neutral beer by being certified by SCS Global Services, a company well-respected for its ability to certify carbon neutrality.

This isn’t a one-off from New Belgium. The brewery has been emphasizing sustainability for years and hopes to become fully carbon neutral by 2030. To do this, New Belgium has already made efforts to lower its carbon footprint and even uses renewable energy from wind, solar power, and biogas.

To raise awareness about the potential price increases of rice, wheat, barley, and other grains because of climate change, New Belgium changed the price of its six-packs to $100 in select markets on International Beer Day. We’re going to assume that many people got the hint. We also assume they didn’t sell a lot of Fat Tire on that day.

On top of doing their part, New Belgium hopes that the visibility of the brand will make other breweries as well as consumers more aware of the importance of supporting ways to help stop climate change. While the damage might be done, there’s still hope to change things for the better for future generations.

