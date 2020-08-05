The Bald and the Beautiful: 12 Manly Men Who Embrace Baldness Better Than Any Man With a Full Head of Hair

Bald is bold. It takes unshakeable confidence to don a chrome dome. If you happen to be losing your hair, you don’t have to lose hope, too. There are plenty of follicly-challenged role models out there to emulate, men who look powerful and polished despite — or because of — their lack of locks. We’ve scouted out 12 manly men who embrace baldness better than any man with a full head of hair. Bow down. We’re not worthy.

1/12 Ben Kingsley This Academy Award-winning Brit has been rocking a bald dome for decades. Sexy Beast, indeed.

2/12 Bruce Willis This 65-year-old actor hasn't had much hair since his Die Hard days, and honestly, he looks better without it.



3/12 Corey Stoll The House of Cards and Billions actor knows how to rock his hairlessness. Who knew bald could be so badass?

4/12 Cory Booker The U.S. Senator from New Jersey doesn't need hair to look presidential. Try again in 2024, Cory?



5/12 Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson "The Rock" is known for showin' off his bod, so why should his head be any different?

6/12 John Malkovich Malkovich is a weird dude, and his baldness only adds to that. It gives him character, in a good way.



7/12 Michael Jordan He's called "His Airness," not "His Hairness" for a reason.

8/12 Pitbull The Billboard Chart-topping Latino artist's baldness only adds to his sleek, sophisticated sense of style.



9/12 Samuel L. Jackson Jackson is an intimidating actor, and his bold, bald head makes him even more so.

10/12 Stanley Tucci Not only can he make a mean cocktail, Tucci can make baldness look even more attractive than the most luscious head of hair.



11/12 Vin Diesel This action movie star is too busy pumping iron to tend to hair.

12/12 Woody Harrelson With a name like "Woody," you're going to be unique. Why not be bald, too, and make a (natural born) killer first impression?

