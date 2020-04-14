Deep Dive: Does Exclusivity Even Matter Anymore?

The Takeaway

Does exclusivity matter? Absolutely – to some people. Rather than try to put all humans in one box, it might be better to see the proclivity towards monogamy or non-monogamy as a personality trait. Some people cherish the security, stability, and specialness they feel in an exclusive relationship. For others, coupledom makes them feel smothered. Get to know your own preferences regarding exclusivity, and seek out partners who share them.

No matter what kind of arrangement you have, there will always be challenges – and maybe even cheating. (Yes, polyamorous people can cheat, too.) Keep the lines of communication open and judgement-free so you and your lovers or partners can continue to tweak the arrangement so it satisfies everyone involved. Whatever you do, don’t pretend you’re down with monogamy or polyamory if you really aren’t. Being stuck in a set-up that doesn’t satisfy you will make you miserable and resentful, and no one wants to be in a relationship with someone like that.