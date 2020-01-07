Constant Cravings: What to Do When Her Sexual Appetite Is Much Bigger Than Yours

Every man says he wants a woman with a big sexual appetite because it sounds like fun — and at first, it is, probably because you chalk this up to your own prowess. You consider yourself quite the Lothario, so it shocks you when all of a sudden, you’re the one who has a headache. Instead of fixating on what it means that she wants sex more than you, you need to remember that her libido, however high it may seem, is normal and natural. You just need to learn how to keep up. We’ll help you navigate the sticky situation of being with a woman whose sexual appetite is much bigger than yours.

Photo: Vasyl Dolmatov (Getty Images)

Help me, help you: 10 Tiny Quirks That Are Ruining Your Sex Life in a Big Way

1/8 Enjoy the Sex You Do Have Never forget that she's a woman who likes sex and wants to have it. There's no shortage of men who will want to be with her. Your penis is simply the altar upon which she chooses to worship. So be grateful, even when you're tired as hell and just want to sleep.

2/8 She Is Not an Anomaly Women's sex drives vary across the lifespan due to hormonal changes, stress, and personal circumstances. Some women are tigers in their 20s; for others, the 30s and 40s (when women tend to be more established in their careers, more confident in themselves, and less likely to get pregnant) are when their sexual desire peaks. If she wants it more than you, she's not an anomaly. She's totally normal.

3/8 Honor Her Sexual Side Ask her what she likes and encourage her to be sexual even when you're not around. You don't even have to do anything to enjoy watching her masturbate. But honestly, if you do, you're going to end up having sex because why wouldn't you?

4/8 Don't Let Your Ego Run the Show Realistically, you're lucky any woman wants to have sex with you, let alone a woman who almost always wants to. You are not worthy. Don't forget it.



5/8 Use a Stand-In Obviously, your lack of desire shouldn't prevent her from enjoying herself. If you haven't already, incorporate a virtual sex toy that you control. It's like sex without you having to deal with the sex. A win for all.

6/8 Communicate Your Needs It's OK to be disinterested in sex as long as you communicate this. Don't just reject her because you can't fulfill her. That's a sure-fire way to ruin a good thing.

7/8 Acknowledge the Freaky Fridayness of it All On a societal level, we believe that men are the pursuers when it comes to sex. This is simply untrue. Let her initiate. Relish that you don't have to do this for once. More importantly, know what it's like to not want to have sex. File that feeling away and don't forget it when you're back on the other side.

8/8 Face Reality She deserves to be sexually satisfied. If you can't meet her needs, it may mean you two are incompatible. Figure out if you can overcome it or if it's time to split.

How have you handled being with a woman who wants sex more than you do? Let us know how you handled it (and her) in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.