Pantone seasonal depression

Pantone’s 2020 Color of the Year Is Classic Blue (Which Will Pair Perfectly With Your Seasonal Depression)

by Sabrina Cognata

The geniuses at Pantone must have run a mental health check on the world before they debuted classic blue as the Pantone Color of the Year 2020. As every depression-ridden Millennial knows, nothing pairs as well with waning mental health like the vibrancy of classic blue. So it’s fitting that classic blue was announced in time for you to use it to defend yourself from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). We don’t recommend you painting your entire life blue, but we can’t stop you either. However, we prefer these tried and true tricks for navigating the classic blue tones of seasonal depression. Keep reading to find out what they are!

