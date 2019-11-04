10 Innovative Ideas For Curing That Seasonal Depression (Before It Starts)

Gloom. Freezing temperatures. Long, dark nights. An entire city frowning. Sound familiar? It happens to us all. When the bleak arms of winter wrap around us like a zombie left tackle, the malaise that follows can bring us to our knees. Stave off seasonal depression by using one of these innovative cure-alls. Start now while there’s still a glimmer of hope left in your eye, and you may just survive the onslaught of winter with your smile intact.

Photo: valentinrussanov (Getty Images)

1/10 Brew (then drink) beer. If you're going to be stuck inside for half the year, you might as well brew some beer. It's a good excuse to get drunk while "being productive." Win win.

2/10 Throw snowballs at a little kid. Trust us, you will feel like a million bucks afterward. Kids are resilient and tears dry.

3/10 Smash pumpkins. People who leave their rotting jack-o'-lanterns out way past due deserve to have them smashed. Plus, it's cathartic as hell.

4/10 Couple up. Misery loves company. Why not enter into a romantic arrangement that will turn to thin ice by spring?



5/10 Find a hobby. It really doesn't matter what it is. Just do something. Anything. Surely the things you do in winter can't haunt you for the rest of your life.

6/10 Start those home improvements. When life sucks all around you, grab hold of the one thing you can control: your own space. Paint your bedroom the color you've always wanted. Do the repairs you've been putting off all year. Learn to be a gentleman carpenter. It will take your mind off of how pointless existence feels right now.

7/10 Learn to ski. If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Embrace the devilish cold by making it fun. The rigorous activity will raise your endorphins. And the heavy bruising will take your mind off literally everything but the pain your body is in.

8/10 Take ecstasy with breakfast. The jury's still out on the efficacy of this, but we can safely assume that the short-term effects will be an entertaining and feel-good way to pass the lonely hours. Sure, there's probably long-term brain damage, but who's to say winter doesn't have worse side-effects?



9/10 Catch up on all things JTT. Whatever happened to Jonathan Taylor Thomas? Spend the next four months finding out with a deep internet dive. Warm and fuzzies guaranteed.

10/10 Train for 'American Ninja Warrior.' Don't let depression derail your dreams. Dream big, friend. The sun will shine on them again soon enough.

