Repeal Day

Celebrate Repeal Day With These Classic 1933 Beers and Cocktails

by Christopher Osburn

In January 1919, the United States made a big mistake. That was the year in which the Volstead Act (also known as the National Prohibition Act) enacted Prohibition in the country. The 18th amendment to the U.S. Constitution aimed to halt the production, sale, and transportation of alcohol, but actually led to bootleggers, speakeasies, various forms of organized crime, and tension in the country.

Luckily, in 1933, public outcry for an end to Prohibition reached a fever pitch. On Dec. 5, 1933, the last state ratified the amendment and America’s ill-fated attempt at Prohibition was finally over. To celebrate our right to booze, drinkers all over the country raise a pint, cocktail, or glass of wine annually on Repeal Day. You can do it, too, and if you want to drink like they did in 1933, you don’t need to make gin in your bathtub or glug down your doctor-prescribed whiskey. You can sip on a variety of beers that are still available today and a handful of Prohibition-era cocktails that have stood the test of time. Check out some of our favorites below.

