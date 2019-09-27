Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships
cuffing season

Stay or Rock the Kasbah? How to Know If Your Summer Fling Should Continue Into Cuffing Season

by Sabrina Cognata

When it comes to young love, things are definitely seasonal. The spring breaker you were obsessed with in March is a fleeting memory by summer. These flings eventually untag themselves on the one photo you posted in your Instagram feed because who wants to be a notable afterthought in someone else’s life? However, what happens when a summer fling doesn’t exactly fade like dust in the wind? You’ve got to be able to tell if this person has got the staying power to make it through cuffing season. Here are the questions you must answer to see if they’ll be the one you cuff with all winter long.

Photo: CourtneyK (Getty Images)

To cuff or not to cuff: Consciously Uncoupling Without Being A Dick

What not to do: The Zach Morris Dating Guide To Keeping It Casual

Does your summer fling have what it takes to last through the holiday season? Let us know what you’ve decided in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.