Stay or Rock the Kasbah? How to Know If Your Summer Fling Should Continue Into Cuffing Season

When it comes to young love, things are definitely seasonal. The spring breaker you were obsessed with in March is a fleeting memory by summer. These flings eventually untag themselves on the one photo you posted in your Instagram feed because who wants to be a notable afterthought in someone else’s life? However, what happens when a summer fling doesn’t exactly fade like dust in the wind? You’ve got to be able to tell if this person has got the staying power to make it through cuffing season. Here are the questions you must answer to see if they’ll be the one you cuff with all winter long.

1/7 They Get Your Brand of Weird Cuffing season is about finding someone to get through the holidays with. So if your brand of weird matches with their brand of weird, you have a fighting chance of surviving the holidays.

2/7 You Throw Shade at the Same People Having things in common is good, but hating the same things is better. If you both hate animated shows, you're dead inside, but you're the kind of dead inside that might make it through the new year.

3/7 They've Done Self-Work As much fun as dating a disaster can be, go for someone who's done some self-work. This way, when something inevitable goes wrong during the holidays, you'll have their emotional support.

4/7 Your Styles Flow Like literally flow...together. You're going to have to deal with things like holiday photos so at least know that they'll look good in those photos they'll untag themselves from if things don't work out.



5/7 They Complement You It's good to have things in common, but it's better when your partner shines where you don't. People in power couples each bring something different to the table and that's what makes them powerful. And you'll definitely need that kind of power to survive the stress of the holidays.

6/7 They Care About Your Needs Like, the needs you don't tell people about, the secret anxieties you hope no one will notice but wish they could cater to. If they vibe with you on this frequency, push through cuffing season.

7/7 They're Realistic About the Future Getting too hung up on the future can cause you to miss out on super fun stuff, like winter sex with your summer fling. Falling in love forever is kind of a fantasy. Sometimes you just have to enjoy when things work and move on when they don't.

