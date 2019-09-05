10 Wipeout GIFs That Perfectly Describe Going on a Tinder Date

Make no mistake, dating in the 21st century can be a chore. The addition of dating apps has only made things worse. While you technically have the ability to connect with your soul mate at your fingertips, you barely get a response from your matches. And when you do, they ask you to follow them on Instagram because they’re a fucking influencer. Even though swiping can be tedious, what else are you going to do? Meet people in real life? So you go through the arduous process of going on Tinder dates. Each seems to be worse than the last, but what doesn’t kill you can be perfectly expressed with wipeout GIFs and lots of them.

1/10 So Close To Scoring For once, everything is going great...until you leave to use the bathroom and return to find them talking with someone else.

2/10 When The Date Is Just One Big Flop What the fuck was that?

3/10 They Get Under Your Skin Who knew swiping on photos was not a clear indicator of chemistry?

4/10 When There's No Chemistry But You Decide To Fuck Them Anyway Going home with someone you just met off an app is always a bad idea.



5/10 The Fine Art Of Getting Stood Up They don't text. They don't call. And when you check Tinder, they've unmatched you and disappeared into the night.

6/10 They Look Nothing Like Their Photos Catfished again.

7/10 The Tinder Date Where You Run Into Your Ex You definitely didn't see that coming.

8/10 Regrets, You've Got A Few And they all start with the shots of tequila and end with barfing into a planter. You do not pass go. You do not collect a second date.



9/10 Getting Stiffed With The Bill Tinder dates are the crux of free meals and you just paid for one.

10/10 Going In For A Kiss And Being Denied When it's obvious to everyone but you that you still haven't found what you're looking for.

