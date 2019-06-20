Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships
catfish

The Fine Art Of Catching (and Releasing) a Catfish

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: John Holcroft (Getty Images)

There are plenty of fish in the sea, but in the dating pool, the one you don’t want to catch is the dreaded catfish. You’ll know you’ve hooked a catfish if their backstory keeps changing, they never want to meet face to face, or they beg you for money. Instead of getting upset or getting revenge, you decide to do the ethical thing and release your catfish back into the wild. Doing this might feel counterintuitive or even hurtful, but remember that these bottom-feeders feast on the desires of others. Here’s how to ethically let your catfish go without anyone getting hurt in the process.

