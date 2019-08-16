7 Superior Razors To Keep You Looking Sharp On National Grooming Day

When it comes to taking care of yourself, getting a good clean shave is one of the most important parts of the grooming process. But with so many products on the market, how are you supposed to know which razors will do your skin right? This National Grooming Day (Aug. 16), salute your skin by finally choosing a shaving tool that fits your needs. Regardless if you’ve got sensitive skin, a thick follicle, or are simply looking for nice, smooth shave, we’ve got your back. Show the world you’ve chosen to celebrate your face by allowing us to help you upgrade your razor.

Photo: Vera Kevresan / EyeEm (Getty Images)

Clean up: The 6 Most Interesting Style and Grooming Products for Men on Amazon

1/7 Best Disposable Razor If commitment is an issue for you, look no further than the Schick Xtreme 3 Sensitive Disposable Razor. These bad boys are built to last, with reports from users saying they're good for up to a month, making them great additions to gym bags and travel kits. Photo: Amazon

2/7 Best Razor You've Never Heard About The Solimo 5-Blade MotionSphere Razor for Men works like a dream, which makes the fact that you've probably never heard about it kind of stunning. It features a multi-pivot design to follow the contours of your face and a beard trimmer for shaving your goatee, sideburns, and under the nose. Plus, the razor cartridge is hypoallergenic, includes a lubricating strip with vitamin E, and has an anti-clog design for a quick rinse. Photo: Amazon

3/7 Best Bang For Your Buck Razor BIC's Flex5 Hybrid Men's 5-Blade Razor includes the handle and four cartridges for less than $8. It offers exceptional performance at an affordable price, so you can achieve an ultra-close shave on a budget. It features five flexible blades that individually adjust to the contours of your skin, plus a precision edging blade that helps you trim hard-to-reach spots. Photo: Amazon

4/7 Best Off-Brand Razor When it comes to getting a good shave, shilling out tons of money on brand name items doesn't mean a better shave. With Harry's you get everything you need for a close, comfortable face shave: sharp, durable blades, a flex hinge, and a lubricating strip, all without breaking the bank. Photo: Amazon



5/7 Best OG Razor Gilette's Mach 3 razor has been around for a minute, and that's because it does what it promises to. The blades stay sharper, longer and its advanced skin guard helps stretch your skin, and prepares your hair to be cut. The Mach 3 is dependable, gets the job done and most importantly, is designed to last. Photo: Amazon

6/7 Best Old-Timey Shave If you need to get that Deadwood treatment, look no further than Utopia Care's Straight Edge Razor Safety with 100-Pack Derby Blades. For less than the cost of lunch, you can get a perfect shave for months! You just have to be steady-handed enough to actually man up and use a straight razor. Photo: Amazon

7/7 Best Safety Razor The Chieftain gives you a pure, raw, classic wet shaving experience regardless of how long you've been in the game. Pop your favorite blade in and enjoy a smooth and close shave, one that's almost impossible to achieve with conventional cartridge razors or electric shavers. This is perfect for men with sensitive skin who are looking for a steady razor that's built to last. Photo: Amazon

Typically, what’s your goto razor for the best possible shave? Let us know if you’re willing to try any of these as a replacement!

Mandatory is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.