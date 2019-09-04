Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships
sex

Prepping the Oven: 8 Things You Should Be Doing Before the Clothes Come Off

by Sabrina Cognata

In his anthem “I Want Your Sex,” the great George Michael once said, “Sex is natural, sex is good. Not everybody does it, but everybody should.” And he’s right, you should be doing it because sex is great, but there’s stuff that comes before sex, the things you do while your clothes are still on that solidify a safe, sensual experience for both yourself and your partner (or partners, if you’re lucky enough to have more than one lover). So before you strip down and do the deed, you’ll want to prime things with these foreplay tips.

Photo: fizkes (Getty Images)

Relationship status: 10 TV Shows Your Girlfriend Wishes You’d Binge With Her (But It’s Going to Cost Her)

It could be worse: 10 Terrible Movie Relationships to Make You Feel Better About Your Own Mess

What are your go-to moves for setting the mood? Which of ours would you incorporate into your repertoire? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.