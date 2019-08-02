RANKED! The Best Over-The-Top Bloody Mary Garnishes Of All Time

Brunch isn’t brunch without a bloody mary. The only thing that makes your liquid accompaniment to sausage and biscuits better would be if they are bottomless. This boozy morning staple is made with vodka, tomato juice, pepper, Worcestershire, and hot sauce. But, like with many classic cocktails, there are countless variations. Some drinkers like theirs spicier so they add horseradish. Other enjoy it a little milder so they remove the hot element altogether. The one thing everyone agrees on is that proper garnish is extremely important to the overall experience. That’s why we decided to rank our favorite bloody mary garnishes. Check them all out below.

6. Celery It doesn't get more classic than adding a piece of celery to your bloody mary as a garnish/stirrer. But, it's also not remotely creative to end your garnish game right there. You can do better.

5. Bacon One step up from celery is a thick-cut strip of bacon. Rich and smoky, you'll have a hard time not immediately eating the whole piece (and asking for another) if you see this floating in your brunch cocktail.

4. Fried Chicken Now we're getting away from the bloody mary stirrers and getting into pure garnish. If your bloody mary is "extra," you'll find a few pieces of fried chicken skewered into the drink. We'll always take a meal with our drink.

3. Hot Dogs A ballpark bloody mary staple, a skewer with one or two hot dogs or sausages (sometimes with buns) is an unexpected, delicious garnish. We always love a good frank, so having a few added to our favorite cocktail is okay with us.



2. Cheeseburgers Cheeseburgers seem to be the most popular modern day over-the-top bloody mary garnish. If you hear about a bar selling a crazy version of this drink, they probably have one with a cheeseburger or two. Who needs to order food when you can just order a drink like that?

1. Pizza It's not uncommon to see a pizza slice plunked down into a bloody mary, but a bold few are literally skewering whole pizzas. It honestly doesn't matter the amount of crazy ingredients your Bloody Mary has; if there's a whole pizza, you win.

