10 Terrible Movie Relationships to Make You Feel Better About Your Own Mess

We’ve all found ourselves in relationships that were less than ideal. Whether it’s based on circumstance or choice, sometimes what happens after “happily ever after” makes you wish that particular fairy tale never came true. Still, with the benefit of hindsight, many of us can look back on previous relationships and see that they weren’t actually that bad. Yes, maybe he was annoying or maybe she was a little vindictive, but at least our significant others never tried to murder us. Or frame us for their murder. In fact, compared to most movie relationships, we’ve had it pretty good. We may have had dysfunctional relationships in the past, but the following cinematic relationships are much, much worse.

1/10 10. Slim and Mitch in ‘Enough’ This 2002 thriller starring Jennifer Lopez centers on a waitress named Slim and her abusive husband. It’s the classic tale of Beauty and the Beast, except not in the fun way. And also, Beauty can kick a little ass herself.

2/10 9. Tom and Summer in ‘500 Days of Summer’ Regardless of who was actually "wrong" in the relationship between Tom (Joseph Gordon Levitt) and Summer (Zooey Deschanel), one can’t argue that this was not a good relationship for either individual to be in. Both were looking for something completely different and then, when those things became apparent, it didn’t end well. This film is proof that even when you’re honest with somebody about your own feelings, their own can still be hurt.

3/10 8. Gil and Inez in ‘Midnight in Paris’ Imagine being in Paris with your fiancée, and she doesn’t want to walk with you in the rain. Do we even need another reason as to why this relationship sucks? (Also: she cheated on him with a super pedantic guy who doesn’t like nostalgia.)

4/10 7. Joel and Clementine in ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ Yeah, you’ve had bad breakups. But it’s never been so bad that you literally had science erase your memories, right? In fact, let’s be honest: you still keep an album of her on your iPhone. Maybe you hid it, but it’s there. And we know it. This is unlike Clementine (Kate Winslet), who took great measures to ensure her past with Joel (Jim Carrey) was completely forgotten. Now that is dedication. We were bummed when our ex simply blocked our number(s).



5/10 6. Sidney and Billy in ‘Scream’ It’s the story of boy meets girl, then girl sleeps with boy and boy tries to murder her. He also murdered her mother. And a bunch of her friends. Scream was marketed as a horror movie, but it could also have been a Lifetime movie called This is Why I Have Commitment Issues Now.

6/10 5. Bruce and Rachel ‘The Dark Knight’ You ever fall in love with the girl next door? She’s everything you’ve ever wanted. She’s seen you at your best and your worst. She helped get you through the death of your parents. Finally, you two share a kiss. Then she breaks up with you and falls for the too-cool-for-school lawyer guy. Then she gets blown up by a clown.

7/10 4. Frank and April in ‘Revolutionary Road’ Revolutionary Road is the story of what happens when a married couple begins to lose the spark in their marriage. Believing that moving to Paris is the only way to salvage said marriage, Frank (Leonardo DiCaprio) and April (Kate Winslet) make plans of grandeur but then fail to follow through. Both are miserable, with each other and with themselves, but neither seem to be able to confront the actual issues of the marriage. Sadly, this was the case in a lot of relationships in the ‘50s and ‘60s. People found it easier to drink or have affairs. We’re lookin’ at you, Draper.

8/10 3. Jack and Rose in ‘Titanic’ We’re beginning to see a pattern with Kate Winslet and bad relationships. But we’re positive it’s not her; it’s them. Anyway, Titanic is actually sort of a magical fairy tale kind of romance. Two young people, Jack and Rose (Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet) meet aboard the RMS Titanic. They fall in love quickly and are ready to embark on their lives together. The only problem is a gigantic iceberg that the Titanic slams into. Jack dies, Rose survives, and one of the most beautifully tragic love stories of all time comes to an end. Then Rose throws her super expensive necklace into the ocean, just to be a dick.



9/10 2. Clarence and Alabama in ‘True Romance’ Much like Titanic, the story of Clarence and Alabama is actually a pretty beautiful one. Alabama was a prostitute, hired for Clarence by his boss. Except, when the two meet, they fall in love. What follows is a trail of blood, theft, betrayal and roller coasters. Lives changed, but the love between Clarence and Alabama never did. Their love left destruction in its wake, but isn’t that what love is supposed to do?

10/10 1. Nick and Amy in ‘Gone Girl’ Has your relationship ever gotten so bad, or at least so boring, that your spouse kidnaps herself and frames you for her murder? Oh uh, spoiler alert…we guess. That’s what happens to Nick Dunne when his vindictive and brilliant wife Amy decides that enough is enough. Nick has an affair with one of his students, and that’s all the motivation Amy needs to set him up for an epic fall from grace. Gone Girl should be seen before any potential relationship begins, just so everyone understands what the female mind is capable of.

