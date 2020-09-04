The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Dating Guide to Ending Your Relationship Amicably

Take it to Court…or the Court of Public Opinion

There are two courts in this world. There is “court” court, which produces actual verdicts and consequences. But there is also a much scarier, much darker court. This is called the Court of Public Opinion. Unfortunately, while the Court of Public Opinion cannot actually send somebody to jail, it can derail or even completely cancel one’s career. This was on the verge of happening to Depp after Heard’s article was published. Fans were outraged. Depp was rumored to be out of upcoming movies he was supposed to star in. The former Edward’s Scissorhands were tied because, once the public speaks, producers listen. Depp’s career was all but finished until an audiotape came out in which Heard, herself, admitted to being the one who actually abused Depp.

In phone call recordings obtained by the Daily Mail, Heard said that she was “sorry that I didn't ... hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched.”

Babe, you’re not punched is now our favorite punk rock song.

Heard continued, saying "I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you."

“I wasn’t punching you; I was hitting you. You’re fine.”

So in addition to physically beating Depp, Heard also tried gaslighting him.

And my, how swiftly the tables turned. Depp sued the owner and publisher of The Sun, a newspaper that once labeled him a “wife beater.” The libel trial started in early July and the verdict is set to be delivered sometime in early September. Depp is also suing Heard for the comments she wrote in her Washington Post article, so we’d say the relationship and subsequent breakup is going well.