Living / Fun / Life Hacks

Honest Timeline: Buying Your First Car (Without Your Parents)

by Erica Rivera

Buying your first car can be an exciting time, but also a terrifying one. There’s nothing like feeling yourself behind the wheel of a new automobile that’s about to drain all of your hard-earned money. If you’re like most of us, the process of finding and buying the right car doesn’t happen seamlessly. In fact, the car is likely to take you for a ride by the end of the hunting and haggling. Before you head into the dealership, prepare yourself with our honest timeline for buying your first car (without your dad’s help).

Cover: Ascent Xmedia (Getty Images)

Vroom doom: 10 Killed-Off American Cars We Wish Were Alive

You’re welcome: 10 Simple Life Hacks For Young People With No Money

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.