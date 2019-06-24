Living / Culture
collect

The Weirdest Things People Love to Collect

by Sabrina Cognata

So, what came first, the collection or the collector? Although we can’t clearly know, their relationship is symbiotic. The act of collecting, though, isn’t as interesting as what’s being collected. Thankfully, we live in a time where any strange thing can be exploited and right now it’s the weirdest stuff we’ve ever seen people collect. Some of these are going to blow you away.

Cover Photo: avid_creative (Getty Images)

Flight Cut Short: Weird Airline Passenger Shaves Head Mid-Flight

Prostitution fail: Sex Robot Brothel Comes Up Short on Mixing Business With Weird Pleasure

Well, what’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever seen anyone collect? Let us know what it is in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.