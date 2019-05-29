11 Obvious Things Most Women Don’t Understand About Men

For being the simplest element in the universe, women sometimes have trouble deciphering us men. Let’s get one thing straight: Rorschach tests we are not. We are crayon drawings of a house on a hill with an orange sun in the sky. Easy to understand and not the least bit confounding. Still, thousands of books have been written trying to crack the male code amidst the confusion, all to no avail. Because it doesn’t take a book to illuminate the mystery. All it takes is a very short list of amusing GIFs.

Next time your girlfriend gives you the quizzical eyebrows atop a judgmental stare, show her this list and prepare for new levels of peace and understanding.

1/11 We hate being told what to wear. Funerals and weddings are exempt from this.

2/11 We loathe clothes shopping. Except for twice a year.

3/11 It takes a lot of effort to not fart when we pee in the morning. Years of training really.

4/11 We can't not look at cleavage. It's a scientific law, like gravity.



5/11 We don't care if you make more money than us. We're stoked for you. The male gaze wasn't invented by our generation.

6/11 We don't understand women either. Samesies.

7/11 We have deep feelings but only share them when absolutely necessary. A can of worms is only good when you're fishing.

8/11 We have differing opinions on home decor. Don't get mad if we suggest putting a chair in the corner.



9/11 We like being the little spoon sometimes. We're people too.

10/11 We think women are amazing. We adore you on every level.

11/11 We wish we had a superpower. Every one of us carries a broken dream on our shoulders.

