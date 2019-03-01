Keep Time Like A Jazz Musician With New G-Shock Timepiece Inspired By Blue Note Records

Photo: G-Shock

G-Shock launched a new timepiece in honor of seminal jazz label Blue Note Records‘ 80th anniversary. The new GSTB100BNR-1A timepiece, also known as the G-Shock X Blue Note Records collab, not only provides an upscale look but comes equipped with several of G-Shock’s most sought-after features. This includes solar-powered charging capabilities, a super LED light, and Neo-Brite luminous hands for maximum visibility.

Overall, it’s an updated take on G-Shock’s popular G-Steel line of men’s high-end timepieces and arrives in a sleek black colorway with blue accents on the dial and buckle, as well as an IP case back, button, and band keeper. Check out photos of the watch and the video created in collaboration with Blue Note Records to celebrate the launch of the new timepiece. It stars Blue Note artists Charles Lloyd, Kendrick Scott, and Lophiile.

