Quench Your Thirst For Nostalgia With These 7 Classic ‘Dad Beers’

Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

You probably don’t need us to explain what a “dad beer” is. You know, those classic beers that have been in production since way before you (and sometimes even your father and grandfather) were born. These are the working man’s brews, the beers that your grandfather and father drank and haven’t changed much in the last half dozen decades. Even as the unstoppable force that is the craft brewing renaissance rages around them, these classic beers remain unchanged and untouched by time.

And we like it that way. Sure, we love a good IPA or barrel-aged stout every now and then. But sometimes we just want a no-frills, refreshing, easy-drinking beer. Check out some of our favorites below.

1/7 Genesee Cream Ale This might be the classic “old dude” beer. This malty, rich, sweet 5.1 percent American cream ale has been produced by the Genesee Brewing Company in Rochester, New York, since 1960. It’s not flashy by any means, but this award-winning beer is perfectly suited for all-weather drinking. Photo: Genesee Brewing Company

2/7 Miller High Life Maybe it’s the classic see-through glass bottles, but we love this beer. It’s called “the Champagne of beers” for a reason. This 4.6 percent golden pilsner has been produced since 1903. Even as the world has changed around it, little has changed in the appearance and flavor of this iconic beer. Photo: Miller Brewing Company

3/7 Narragansett Lager Made since 1890, Narragansett Lager is a true classic beer. The highest selling beer in New England from the 1930s to the 1970s, this 5 percent lager was recently released in throwback cans to pay homage to the beers imbibed by Quint (played by Robert Shaw) in the 1975 film Jaws. Photo: Narragansett Beer

4/7 Old Style This 4.6 percent lager is a staple in the Midwest. It’s been around since the early 1900s and its popularity has never seemed to wane. It’s pretty much the unofficial beer of the city of Chicago and is still served at Wrigley Field. It’s refreshing and full of wheat and corn flavors and subtle hops and is a must try if you’re visiting the Windy City. Photo: Pabst Brewing Company



5/7 Old Milwaukee Lager This 4.6 percent lager is a true American classic. There are no frills here, but this beer delivers everything you expect. It pours an eerily bright yellow and tastes bready with hints of sweet corn. It’s easy drinking and perfect for a warm evening on a porch or patio with good friends and great music. Photo: Pabst Brewing Company

6/7 Pabst Blue Ribbon In recent years, PBR has become somewhat of a hipster beer (just like a lot of classic beers), but that hasn’t stopped it from being enjoyed by dads and dude-bros alike. This 4.7 percent lager is smooth, crisp, and very drinkable on a hot day playing yard games. Photo: Pabst Brewing Company

7/7 Shiner Bock This 4.4 percent German bock beer has been brewed in Shiner, Texas, since 1913. It’s the most popular beer from the Spoetzl Brewery and recently became available nationwide. It’s rich, malty, and subtly hoppy. It’s designed for spring drinking but is a delicious addition to grilled meats any time of the year. Photo: Spoetzl Brewery