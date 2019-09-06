The Best Affordable Beers Since You’re Jobless (But Need to Stay Loose on the Weekends)

Being unemployed doesn’t mean that you don’t get to enjoy a frosty brew on the weekends. After a long week of job-searching, you’re going to want a beer. But if you’re on budget, you’re probably not going to buy a four-pack of artisanal, limited-edition craft beer for $25. Instead, you’re going to opt for a much cheaper buzz and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. We found the most refreshing, delicious, affordable beers on the market and listed them for you below.

Photo: Nomad (Getty Images)

1/8 Budweiser When it comes to bargain beers, it’s really hard to beat the “king of beers.” The best-selling beer in the world is a reasonably priced, well-made lager that hits the spot every time. Photo: Budweiser

2/8 Genesee Cream Ale If you’ve never tried Genesee Cream Ale, you don’t know what you’re missing. First brewed in 1960, "Genny" Cream Ale is rich, malty, and full of flavor. Photo: Genesee

3/8 Narragansett Lager If you’re a fan of the movie Jaws (or you enjoy well-made lagers), you’re going to enjoy Narragansett Lager. It’s crisp, light, and perfect for crushing it “like Quint.” Photo: Narragansett

4/8 Miller High Life There’s a reason they call Miller High Life the “Champagne of beers.” It comes in a classic clear glass bottle and it might be the most refreshing beer ever made. Photo: Miller



5/8 Pabst Blue Ribbon Hipster culture sort of commandeered Pabst Blue Ribbon for a while. But, it didn’t stop the brand from remaining a cheap, thirst-quenching option for beer fans. Photo: Pabst

6/8 Rolling Rock Rolling Rock is a classic bargain beer. It’s crisp, light, cheap, and consistent. Every bottle is exactly the same as the last and we like that. Photo: Rolling Rock

7/8 Shiner Bock One of the most beloved bock beers in America, Texas’ Shiner Bock has extended its reach in the last few years. It’s now available in most of the country. Its reasonably priced, malty, and delicious. Photo: Shiner

8/8 Yuengling Lager Yuengling is oldest brewery in the country for a reason. It’s classic, timeless, and reasonably priced -- all the things we look for in a beer.

Photo: Yuengling

