This Pop-Up Irish Pub Is The Perfect Place For Skiers To Party On St. Patrick’s Day

Photo: knape (Getty Images)

St. Patrick’s Day is a great day to enjoy your favorite Irish stouts, whiskeys, and a hearty helping of bangers and mash. But it matters where you celebrate this party-filled holiday. The lobby bar at a budget hotel doesn’t seem like the most exciting atmosphere for St. Paddy’s Day revelry. Neither does the bar at a bowling alley or a cheesy chain restaurant. In order to fully embrace the food and drink of the home country of Colin Farrell, Conor McGregor, and Bono, you need to do it at an authentic Irish pub. The only thing that could make the pub experience better is if it was on top of a mountain.

Breckenridge Brewery is transforming the bar Sevens into an Irish pub called aptly O’Sevens for St. Patrick’s Day. The kicker is that this isn’t just any bar, it’s located in Breckenridge, Colorado, at just over 10,000 feet above sea level. Open for the whole month of March, O’Sevens will be the highest Irish Pub in North America. What better place to celebrate the holiday with green beer and corned beef?

Located inside the Great Lodge at the base of Peak 7 at Breckenridge Ski Resort, O’Sevens will serve a variety of Irish foods as well as Breckenridge Nitro Irish Stout. Beginning on March 1 to March 17, skiers, snowboarders, and beer fans can check out the Irish décor and grab a stout. From March 11 to March 17, the pub will feature special Irish-inspired and “Colorado Crafted” specialty menu items. From March 15 to March 17, the pub will feature live music, snow sculptures, beer specials, and all kinds of St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans.