Free Inflight Booze 2.0

Did you know the best travel life hack comes by way of mini bottles of alcohol? Turns out they're small enough that you can pre-pack them in your carry on.

According to the TSA's travel tips, "Travelers may carry as many 3.4 ounce bottles of liquid (mini bottles of liquor are 1.7 ounces) that fit comfortably in one quart-sized, clear plastic, zip-top bag. Comfortable means that the bag will seal without busting at the seams. One bag is permitted per passenger."

Now go forward and get waaaaaaaasted for cheap since mixers in-flight are free. Or don't use mixers. Who are we to tell your spring-breaking ass what to do?