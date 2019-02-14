Next-Level Threads: Treat Yourself, Invest in Your Spring Style With Versatile Varvatos

It might not feel like it, but spring is right around the corner. While some of you will be sporting a parka for a bit longer, it’s time to consider what your spring style will be. While you certainly don’t have to undo the order established by implementing the KonMari Method, you can add a statement piece or two like these John Varvatos jackets and blazers.

A versatile spring blazer like these doesn’t need to be designated for special occasions. So, don’t feel intimidated by spending a little more; you’ll end up wearing it even more than you imagine. Truly, a good light, spring jacket is a kind of pocket knife for your wardrobe. It performs many functions and fills a void in your closet. Likewise, you can always turn to it whenever you need to pull an outfit together last-minute, which is pretty much all the time.

1/5 Jacquard Camouflage Jacket If you consider yourself to be a bon vivant, this Jacquard Camouflage Jacket will highlight your best qualities. It's a relaxed take on the classic tux jacket that can be worn with dress pants and dress shoes or jeans and motorcycle boots. The only thing better than its versatility is its subtle camo jacquard. It's complemented with a contrast satin lapel and one-button closure. It's a must-have for any man about town. Photo: John Varvatos

2/5 Notch-Lapel Jacket The Notch-Lapel Jacket is our all-around winner when it comes to form and function. It's crafted by Italian artisans. Each piece used is assembled from a fine cotton-linen blend that is both soft and light, and paired with a sophisticated depth of tones. The heritage two-button style is sleek and modern with modest shoulder pads. It pairs well with dark hues and boots. Photo: John Varvatos

3/5 Peak Lapel Soft Jacket The Peak Lapel Soft Jacket personifies a little bit of country and a little bit of rock 'n' roll. Italian-crafted, this jacket comes fabricated in a lightweight linen-cotton blend with lustrous flecks of acetate and silk. This is the kind of jacket that's going to serve you year-round. It's light enough for summer with rich enough colors that it will blend right into fall. Plus, the jacket's got a slim cut that's flattering on everyone. Photo: John Varvatos

4/5 Suede Notch-Lapel Jacket Light up the room in John Varvatos' Suede Notch Lapel Jacket. It boasts the classic lines Varvatos is famous for. Additionally, it totes a timeless Americana feel that will work with everything you own. It comes complete with a two-button front and the wire in the collar allows for expressing your personal style. Photo: John Varvatos



5/5 Velvet Military Jacket This burgundy-hued velvet military jacket is perfect for the transition from winter into spring. Mix and match it with other jewel-toned times. It won't be too heavy when it gets warm and is perfect for the temperature drops at night. Photo: John Varvatos

