Living / Style
summer style

Brighten Up: 8 Sunny Styles For Men Who Know About Summer Fun

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

The best part of summer: You don’t need much to leave the house. But this year, you need a little more than just cargo shorts and flip flops. You need a look. You need a style. One very simple rule: No fedoras!

After Memorial Day, white clothing is fair game and fits perfectly for summer fun. That bright style really pops against your sunburn fail, so you better be planning to spend a lot of time at the pool (maybe try some SPF while you’re at it) and checking out these must-have men’s style pieces for a summer done right.

Next-Level Threads: Treat Yourself, Invest in Your Spring Style With Versatile Varvatos

Complete yourself: The 5 Shoes Every Man Needs In His Closet

What’s your summer look? Do you have style or just wear cargo shorts and flip flops? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.