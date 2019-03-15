Next-Level Threads: The Weirdest Festival Fashion Fails
Photo: Kirstin Sinclair (Getty Images)
It’s officially festival season, so you’re probably getting ready to peacock around whichever festival grounds you end up at this spring. Perhaps you’ll keep it minimal, wearing a variety of white T-shirts and shorts, but it’s possible that you decide to dad it up with something loud like a Hawaiian shirt. Regardless of what you wear, you’re unlikely to look as out-of-place and campy as these Festival Fashion Offenders. Even if you find yourself on this list, just know that when it comes to personal style, being brave is not the same as being bold. Just ask anyone who took Fyre Fest seriously.
Auto Mechanic Chic
Photo: Matthew Sperzel (Getty Images)
Silver Surfer Space Cadet
Photo: Matthew Sperzel (Getty Images)
Beetlejucing It In Pinstripes
Photo: Matthew Sperzel (Getty Images)
Clueless Is As Clueless Does, Sir
Photo: Matthew Sperzel (Getty Images)
Ready To Wear: LSD Edition
Photo: Brent Lewin (Getty Images)
Power Clashing For Dummies
Photo: Vivien Killilea (Getty Images)
When White Dudes Get Clever
Photo: Gideon Mendel/In Pictures/Corbis (Getty Images)
Nightmare Sea Witch
Photo: Kirstin Sinclair (Getty Images)
When You Come For The Music
Photo: Kirstin Sinclair (Getty Images)
Peacockin' It
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
Broin' Out
Photo: Scott Dudelson (Getty Images)
Express Your Self (And Possibly Your Anal Glands)
Photo: Scott Dudelson (Getty Images)
Attack Of The 50-Foot Festival Goer
Photo: Presley Ann (Getty Images)
Bro-Nana Squad
Photo: Scott Dudelson (Getty Images)
A Sea Witch's First Music Fest
Photo: Jeremy Moeller (GC Images)
White Collar Criminal By Day
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
Summertime Saddness
Photo: Presley Ann (Getty Images)
Mauve Maddness
Photo: Presley Ann (Getty Images)
Where I'm From These Are Called Boobs
Photo: Presley Ann (Getty Images)
I Shaved My Bikini Line For This?
Photo: Presley Ann (Getty Images)
All The Trash From The 99 Cent Store Super Sale
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
Have you tested the fashion gods by wearing something super bizarre to a music festival? ‘Fess up in the comments!
