The Jared Leto Guide to Dressing Like Jared Leto (And Nobody Else on Earth)

America’s obsession with Jared Leto started when he was cast as stupid Jordan Catalano on My So-Called Life. Since then he’s worked tirelessly to refine his brand so that he’s taken seriously as an artist. By this point in his career, he’s accomplished everything a blowhard artist possibly can. He’s even won an Academy Award and it’s still not enough. Luckily, he’s found a way to achieve fulfillment through the fine art of fashion. The hybrid rockstar-actor-spokesperson-artist must constantly be living art. The fact is, no one else on Earth dresses quite like Leto. So keep reading to unlock the artistic achievement of dressing like Jared Leto.

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto (Getty Images)

1/8 Get Spiritual In order to achieve the most Christly of looks, Jared Leto looks into the mirror each morning and prays to himself. When he's done, he opens his eyes and is miraculously dressed.

2/8 Steal Anything That Interests You Often the perfect accessory will start as someone else's. This can't stop you and it certainly doesn't stop Leto, who will get up and take something if it's what he needs to achieve his perfect look.

3/8 Consult With Yourself Leto knows that looking in a mirror is just a perception of reality. This is why he has a life-sized dummy of himself he consults with on his outfit "choices."

4/8 In Facial Hair We Trust There's something essential to Leto's look that can't be purchased. Forget the weird frocks, power clashing and Christlike motifs that inspire Leto's wardrobe and focus on his facial hair. Without it, he's not a serious artist, but a pretty guy who's probably not that smart.



5/8 Dress For the Job You Want to Get Fired From Being Jared Leto means you can't adhere to conventional anything. So when picking out your outfit each afternoon (hello, Leto obviously doesn't wake up till then), focus on dressing in a way that would get you sent home from your horrible desk job.

6/8 When in Doubt, Add More Accessories Coco Chanel once said before you're finished getting ready, take off one thing you're wearing and then you're ready. Jared Leto obviously reinvented fashion and ignores this advice. Instead, he encourages the idea of maximizing the use of accessories and lots of them. Add a hat, a scarf, sunglasses, and that musky scent of being a sex god.

7/8 The Windmill Method One of Leto's favorite techniques for getting ready each day he learned from Vogue magazine icon Anna Wintour. It's called The Windmill Method and it's so simple even you can do it. When it's time to get dressed, Leto goes into his closet and spins in a circle with his eyes closed. Anything he touches while doing so must be worn.

8/8 Sunglasses All the Time Reinventing fashion means going back to the source, which is obviously wearing sunglasses at night. Is he a vampire or does he just have a coke hangover from the day before? Who knows, he's wearing sunglasses.

What ragged items do you toss onto your body in the name of high fashion? Let us know how you’ll be Letoing things up in the comments!

