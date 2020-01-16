Jared Leto Clearly Dying to Get Pulled Into Spider-Man’s Billion-Dollar Web With First Trailer For ‘Morbius’

Out of all the Marvel characters that deserve their own movie adaptation, Morbius, the living vampire, isn’t at the top of the list. Even within the Spider-Man rogue’s gallery, Morbius is a C-tier villain at best. Especially with someone like Jared Leto playing the titular character, it’s hard to justify a reason for this movie to exist. As it turns out, Leto is willing to do whatever it takes to get pulled into Spider-Man’s billion-dollar web – even it means that he literally has to die in the latest trailer for Morbius. With that in mind, here are some of the best moments from the first trailer for Morbius.

1/9 Obligatory Trailer Countdown Why the hell do studios think that countdowns before every single trailer they release are a good idea? Like, we get that Sony thinks this will be an event movie. But is it absolutely necessary to market this movie like it’s the next Spider-Man movie?

2/9 Batman Jared Leto is here to become the next Batman after his horrid performance in Suicide Squad. Seriously though, Leto seems more suited for this role than that of the Joker. Also, there are probably fewer dead mice and used condoms involved with his method acting this time around.

3/9 Inciting Incident This moment from the trailer is clearly where Michael Morbius gets his powers. Obviously, something shady is happening. It seems that Morbius is almost as desperate for a cure as Leto is for a successful superhero role.

4/9 Cheesy Dialogue Is Less Cheesy With Jared Leto Delivering It Aside from the first of many shirtless Jared Leto shots (his contract stipulates a minimum of three shirtless shots per trailer), we also get a good look at the titular character in pseudo-vampire form.



5/9 Required Spider-Man Easter Eggs Looks like Matt Smith’s presence in the movie is sure to bring in some of the Doctor Who die-hards. But who is he playing? Wait…is that Spider-Man in the background? Is that Tobey Maguire’s Spidey suit, or a reference to Tom Holland’s version of the character? What in the actual hell is happening to the continuity of this universe? Only Sony seems to know, but more on that later.

6/9 Powers and Stuff It looks like all that meddling with his blood worked, granting him various abilities such as echolocation and flight. He apparently can even teleport, just like Nightcrawler in the X-Men franchise. In fact, this effect seems to be stolen directly from a movie that came out nearly two decades ago, X2: X-Men United. And who said Hollywood wasn’t original enough?

7/9 Money Shot Most of this trailer is “meh” at best. Based on this shot, however, it’s safe to say that the filmmakers completely nailed the look of Morbius. Having Leto play a “pseudo-vampire” might not actually be as ridiculous as it sounds. Who would have thought?

8/9 Sweet Title Card Action This movie might be taking itself too seriously, but at least we only have to wait six months to find out what the heck is actually going on in this movie. Despite this, the trailer does a good job of establishing why Morbius is worthy of his own movie. Still, why does this movie exist?



9/9 Surprise, Surprise Oh, that’s why. Well, well, look at Sony surprising just about everyone with a cameo from Michael Keaton’s Vulture. This is groundbreaking for several reasons, most notably because Kevin Feige probably shit himself when he realized that Sony would try to ride off of the coattails of the MCU to establish their universe of Spider-Man movies. Does this mean that Morbius will eventually lead to a Sinister Six movie? Who cares – just tell a good story and maybe people will dig the idea of a larger universe if Morbius is successful.

