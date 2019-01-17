Two Pizzas Are Not Better Than One And Math Can Prove It

Photo: Mohamed Hanafy / EyeEm (Getty Images)

Hot take: there are few foods better than pizza. (Come at us!) That’s right, we believe this (usually) spherical, seemingly magical dough covered in tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and various unnecessary vegetables deserves a place on a theoretical Mount Rushmore of food. It would sit prominently beside macaroni and cheese, burritos, and some other yet-to-be-determined foods (future article alert) on the side of a mountain in one of the Dakotas. Up until this week, we thought we knew everything there was to know about pizza. That’s because thanks to a Twitter post from Fermat’s Library, a site that publishes academic papers, it feels like we’re all of a sudden in the Upside Down and it’s more than a Demogorgon to worry about here. The claim: two pizzas are not better than one.

Yes, the Twitter post is pretty much a literal interpretation of the term “less is more” since it explains the idea that one 18-inch pizza actually contains more pizza than two 12-inch pizzas. Boom! Our minds were officially blown. How could that be?

Here's a useful counterintuitive fact: one 18 inch pizza has more 'pizza' than two 12 inch pizzas pic.twitter.com/hePSpG0pJs — Fermat's Library (@fermatslibrary) January 7, 2019

According to the post (which was retweeted more than 32,000 times) one 18-inch pizza contains more ooey-gooey, cheesy goodness than two 12-inch pizzas. This is great news for pizza fans everywhere. Gone are the days of buying two pizzas when company is over.

While this is great news for everyone’s collective wallets, it’s bad news for indecisiveness. Now your whole squad is going to have to agree on what toppings you want on your one 18-inch pizza. Sorry, white pizza fans, you’re likely out of luck when the votes come in.